Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 101.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

