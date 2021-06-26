BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Cut to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BB. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.94.

TSE:BB opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

