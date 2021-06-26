BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $633.19

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 633.19 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 62802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.18).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 600.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

