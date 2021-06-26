BlackRock Inc. Has $40.37 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Uranium Energy worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $613.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

