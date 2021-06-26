BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Astronics worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Astronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

