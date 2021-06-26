BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waterstone Financial worth $41,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 79.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $497.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.