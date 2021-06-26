Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

ET opened at $10.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.