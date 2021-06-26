Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

