Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $721.29 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $722.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $682.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

