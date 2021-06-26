Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $692.20 million, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.95. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $37.90.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

