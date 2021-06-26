Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 15,259 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

