Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,562 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,755,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

