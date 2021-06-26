Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce $2.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $12.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 3.89. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

