BLOCKv Trading 34.9% Lower This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $31.77 million and $949,775.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.00572517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037709 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

