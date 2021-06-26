BMO Capital Markets Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

