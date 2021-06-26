BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

TSE ZEB opened at C$36.54 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$23.31 and a 1-year high of C$36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.36.

