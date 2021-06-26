Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $2,315,000.

NYSE BCEI opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

