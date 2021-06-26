BoutsPro Price Up 163.3% This Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 198.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $927,673.66 and $948.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 163.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00052798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.00590532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00038268 BTC.

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

