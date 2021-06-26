Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRAG shares. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight Capital set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.