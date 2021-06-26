Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AMERCO worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHAL opened at $572.03 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

