Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,476 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Allison Transmission worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $276,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.