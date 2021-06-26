Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,413 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $111,565,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,442,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.