Bread (BRD) Trading 26.4% Lower This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Bread has a market cap of $8.84 million and $372,840.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

