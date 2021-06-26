Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $169.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,459.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

