Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $169.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,459.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
