Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $6.31. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.50. 27,383,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

