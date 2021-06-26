Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $5.73 EPS

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. CACI International posted earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.42. 473,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,945. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

