Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.30. 1,077,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,412. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

