Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on INOV. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inovalon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 615.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

