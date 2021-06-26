Brokerages Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

PBA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $32.62. 683,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,131. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.