Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Silgan reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 640,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50. Silgan has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

