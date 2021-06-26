Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SFNC opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

