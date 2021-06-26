Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

