Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report $6.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 million and the highest is $7.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRAX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter worth $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

