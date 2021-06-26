Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. 2,753,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,753. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

