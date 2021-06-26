Brokerages Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 2,516,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $653.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.