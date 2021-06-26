Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.31. 4,894,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,584. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

