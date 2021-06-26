Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.39. 4,042,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,729. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

