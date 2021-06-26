Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,920. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

