Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $65.81.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.