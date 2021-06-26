Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $99.33

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 9,532,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

