Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $240.60

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.