Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $240.60

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.