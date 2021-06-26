Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target at $18.17

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

