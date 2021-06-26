Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $61.40

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. 640,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.