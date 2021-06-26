Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $29.89

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 300,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

