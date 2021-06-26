Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) PT at $63.90

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

GIS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. 3,047,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,811. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in General Mills by 1,588.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

