Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) PT at $5.60

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

LCTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 17,061,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,731. The firm has a market cap of $460.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

