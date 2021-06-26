Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $96.83

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

