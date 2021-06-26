Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $18.75

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $577.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.04. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.