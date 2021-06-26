Brokerages Set Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) PT at $9.67

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

QRTEA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,676,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

