Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $38.40

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MCRB stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

